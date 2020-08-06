Jason Vangalis: Unprecedented times deserve unprecedented experience

Unprecedented. This word has been thrown around a lot recently to describe this moment in time. Unprecedented unemployment, health crisis, social unrest, and the list goes on. If our current climate is unprecedented, then every candidate, regardless of political experience, is similarly suited to lead. Practical experience is the only quality that can set candidates apart; the only factor that can determine a candidate‘s ability to lead us through uncharted territory. During these unprecedented times, Madison deserves an unprecedented candidate.
I am not part of the existing echelons of power in Madison. While my face may be new, I have spent years creating strong communities outside the echelons of power. I sought opportunities that would allow me to make a difference and improve the lives of others. I wanted to do something, not be something. I’ve worked across this country and here in Wisconsin building up and maintaining strong communities. I’ve helped develop statewide workforce development programs and expand economic opportunity, helping Black and Latinx communities access jobs that create and build wealth. I’ve helped students access non-traditional learning opportunities, so college wasn’t their only path to finding thriving-wage jobs. I served on local nonprofits to help LGBTQ+ communities thrive and help folks with HIV/AIDS get access to affordable housing. All in the state of Wisconsin.
My career in economic development has allowed me the privilege to work hands-on, addressing so many of the problems we are facing in our community today. Creating 3,000 jobs and $10 billion in new investment was just the tip of the iceberg. I have helped communities address housing, broadband, child care, economic inequality, transportation, economic growth, workforce attraction and training needs, and more. I have done this across the country in both red states and blue states, working with elected officials and community leaders at all levels.
During this unique time, I have worked across the country, including Wisconsin, building a response plan to the coronavirus. Partnering with FEMA, I worked to reinforce supply chains of essential goods and protect the health and safety of thousands of employees. I have worked to secure hazard pay for front line workers, ensuring they are treated fairly. Our state is facing double-digit unemployment, growing economic inequality, and a host of unknown issues that come from the coronavirus. Now, more than ever, it is essential that we elect individuals to the state Legislature who have shown that they can build up our community during difficult, unprecedented times.
My experience is practical, not political. It’s roll-up-your-sleeves-in-the-field experience. My experience is lived, not privileged. I know firsthand what our criminal justice system does to families, how the lack of social services creates systemic failures, and how hard it is to break the cycle of poverty. I have dedicated my career to giving individuals the tools to create better futures for themselves, and changing systematic processes to help communities thrive. I have had a front row seat as my family fell apart from poverty, to addiction, to the revolving door of our criminal justice system. I haven’t held office before, but I have been doing the job for a decade, standing up for communities that have been forgotten, giving voice to those that need it most, and working to improve the lives of everyone.
Our future is unsteady. Steadfast experience is the strongest element that can help us navigate through these unprecedented times. Our systems were created by precedent; by electing the same folks, with the same experience, which leads to the same status quo. Try an unprecedented approach come Aug. 11 and choose practicality over politics. I would be honored to earn your vote as the next 48th state Assembly District representative!
