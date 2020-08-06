Jason Vangalis: Unprecedented times deserve unprecedented experience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Unprecedented. This word has been thrown around a lot recently to describe this moment in time. Unprecedented unemployment, health crisis, social unrest, and the list goes on. If our current climate is unprecedented, then every candidate, regardless of political experience, is similarly suited to lead. Practical experience is the only quality that can set candidates apart; the only factor that can determine a candidate‘s ability to lead us through uncharted territory. During these unprecedented times, Madison deserves an unprecedented candidate.

I am not part of the existing echelons of power in Madison. While my face may be new, I have spent years creating strong communities outside the echelons of power. I sought opportunities that would allow me to make a difference and improve the lives of others. I wanted to do something, not be something. I’ve worked across this country and here in Wisconsin building up and maintaining strong communities. I’ve helped develop statewide workforce development programs and expand economic opportunity, helping Black and Latinx communities access jobs that create and build wealth. I’ve helped students access non-traditional learning opportunities, so college wasn’t their only path to finding thriving-wage jobs. I served on local nonprofits to help LGBTQ+ communities thrive and help folks with HIV/AIDS get access to affordable housing. All in the state of Wisconsin.