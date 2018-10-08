Sophomore | 5-7, 165
Aurora, Illinois
Age at start of season: 21.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points, plus-1 in 19 collegiate games.
Scouting report: Dhooghe appeared in just more than half of the games last season, most often playing a fourth-line role. His offensive production was limited, but he occasionally made himself a positive presence in the defensive zone with 14 blocked shots. The 0.74-blocks-per-game average ranked ninth on the team. He’s likely going to be in the same position this season, contending for a lineup spot.
