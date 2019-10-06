Jason Dhooghe

 

Junior

5-7, 165

Aurora, Ill.

Age at start of season: 22.

NHL: Free agent.

Stats: 1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 39 career games for the Badgers.

Scouting report: Dhooghe dressed for only five of UW's final 14 games last season, and with increased forward depth, he'll probably have a harder time getting in the lineup in 2019-20. His role has been more defensive when he has played, and penalty killing could be his niche if he's able to earn a spot on the line chart.

On Twitter and Instagram: @jdhoogs14@jason_dhooghe.

