Junior
5-7, 165
Aurora, Ill.
Age at start of season: 22.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 39 career games for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Dhooghe dressed for only five of UW's final 14 games last season, and with increased forward depth, he'll probably have a harder time getting in the lineup in 2019-20. His role has been more defensive when he has played, and penalty killing could be his niche if he's able to earn a spot on the line chart.
On Twitter and Instagram: @jdhoogs14, @jason_dhooghe.