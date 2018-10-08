Senior | 5-11, 175
Green Bay
Age at start of season: 23.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 4 goals, 8 assists, 12 points, minus-14 in 58 collegiate games.
Scouting report: Zirbel was a healthy scratch in 21 of the 37 games last season, appearing in the lineup only twice after the semester break. His final season with the team likely will have him in a similar position of vying just to get in the lineup as a fourth-line center. Zirbel recorded the first multi-point game of his collegiate career against Michigan on Nov. 17 last season, scoring an empty-net goal and adding an assist.
Find Zirbel on Twitter: @zirbel_jarod