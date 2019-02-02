My name is Jared Schumacker, and I know that I am the right City Council candidate for District 3. I am from Racine, but I call Madison home. I initially moved to Madison in 2000 and immediately fell in love with our city. The multitude of opportunities for work and play persuaded me to stay. After living and working in Madison for several years, I had the opportunity to pursue my career goals and this took me to Nashville and Virginia Beach. After living and working there for a few years, I moved to San Diego to further my education, but I always wanted to attend a UW school, and, in 2015, I returned to Madison and enrolled at UW-Whitewater. I graduated in the spring of 2018 with a BA in political science and a minor in international relations with an area of study surrounding climate change. When I moved back to Madison, I began working for Alpha Baking, a Chicago-based bakery that supplies bread, buns and other bakery products to hospitals, schools, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout southern Wisconsin.
We have a crisis of partisanship and tribalism in our country. People are identified by the political party they voted for in the last election, but I am willing to work with anyone who wants to make our city better. We have had successes in Madison, but we also have many challenges and unexplored opportunities. There are projects on the horizon that will benefit many Madison residents while leaving others behind.
A hot-button issue in Madison is affordable housing and, specifically the increasing cost of rental housing units. I can speak from personal experience that there have been drastic increases in rent since I first came to Madison 20 years ago. I will work with any developer who is willing to build properties that align with the median income of Madison’s residents.
Another area of concern is public transportation, and, although the bus rapid transit system will benefit many, the regular bus system and its routes need to be scrutinized as well. Very often I see buses waiting at bus stops so as to not arrive at their next stop too early.
Public safety is also an important issue for many in Madison, and I believe increased visibility of our police is vital to our safety. I will advocate for increased community policing, having officers out in the community at local functions, talking to residents and increasing patrols, especially in high-crime areas.
Madison also needs to be a leader in the area of climate change. Many parts of Madison were devastated by flooding this past August. We need to develop infrastructure that will help us cope with the impact of climate change. We can look at the example of Fitchburg, where the city placed solar panels on several municipal buildings that will end up saving taxpayers money.
Finally, I believe that community involvement is the key to solving many of our city’s issues. Transparency in government is something that many of us talk about without adequate follow-through. I have pledged to be at every Northstar Farmers' Market, and I will hold monthly roundtable meetings with residents. These roundtable meetings will include various members of the community, and will also allow for groups to attend — groups representing businesses, teachers, specific neighborhoods, or local emergency services. On my website, www.jared4madison.com, I have made my phone number and email address available for all residents to communicate with me. I will be a advocate for residents of District 3 and Madison, so please come out on Feb. 19 and support me for alder.