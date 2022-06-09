💯💯💯 COMMITTED to @BadgerFootball 🔴⚪️🦡. @Coach_AlJohnson @CoachWhitted @bobby_engram @jon_proto @CaseyRabach_61 @KellerChryst @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @FootballIronton @PendletonTrevon @J_maineKeyes @JerrodPendleton #OnWisconsin👐 #RBU🦡 pic.twitter.com/7TY1FOOd5Q— Jaquez keyes (@KeyesJaquez) May 14, 2022
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and his Twitter states he can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.