Japan News: China’s response to outbreak reveals adverse effects of authoritarian rule

The spread of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus seems to have no end in sight. Can the administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping bring this situation under control? Its capability for crisis management has been put to the test.

In a meeting of the Communist Party’s supreme leadership, the Xi administration expressed a view that it needs to “improve the capability to cope with (the crisis) by addressing the weak points and shortcomings that have emerged from the response to the (outbreak).” The administration has also been examining the responsibility of senior local government officials and others, as well as disciplining them.

It is unusual for the Communist Party-led regime to acknowledge faults in its governance. Though the Xi administration did not go as far as to acknowledge its own responsibility, the view apparently indicates a sense of crisis that the situation could deteriorate if left unchecked.

It is clear that problems were in China’s initial response to the virus. In Wuhan — the capital of Hubei Province and the epicenter of the outbreak — the number of patients with pneumonia of an unknown cause increased in December last year, but it was not until the end of the year that the municipal government announced such a development.