 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janesville Parker (2-0) at Madison Memorial (2-0)

  • 0
Janesville Parker-Madison Memorial football photo

Madison Memorial's Charles Erlandson hands the ball off to Antonio Thomas in the first half of a WIAA Division 1 playoff game against Middleton last season. Erlandson and the Spartans host Janesville Parker this Friday in a clash of unbeaten teams.

After a promising third-place finish last year, the Spartans have shown they'll be a team to be reckoned with in the new-look Big Eight Conference. Coach Mike Harris' bunch face a surprise test this week from the fellow unbeaten Vikings. The Spartans rolled past Waukesha West last week 35-7 while the upstart Vikings are coming off a 27-22 win over Milton.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics