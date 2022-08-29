Janesville Parker (2-0) at Madison Memorial (2-0)

After a promising third-place finish last year, the Spartans have shown they'll be a team to be reckoned with in the new-look Big Eight Conference. Coach Mike Harris' bunch face a surprise test this week from the fellow unbeaten Vikings. The Spartans rolled past Waukesha West last week 35-7 while the upstart Vikings are coming off a 27-22 win over Milton.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sean Davis
Sports Reporter at Portage Daily Register and Wisconsin Dells Events
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today