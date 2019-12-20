Jan. 1, 1994

Result: UW 21, UCLA 16

Recap: The Badgers finally broke through in their fourth chance at a Rose Bowl.

The defense forced six turnovers — five fumbles and one interception — and the offense did just enough to down the Bruins. UW running back Brent Moss tallied 158 yards and two scores on 36 carries, and quarterback Darrell Bevell’s 21-yard scramble in the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score.

UCLA tallied 500 yards of offense, but didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

The Bruins made a last-gasp attempt to win the game, but were stopped at the Badgers’ 18-yard line and the clock ran out before another snap could take place.

