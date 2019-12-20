Jan. 1, 2013

Result: Stanford 20, Wisconsin 14

Recap: Another Rose Bowl comeback came up just short for the Badgers.

After falling behind 14-0, UW got back into the game by scoring twice in the second quarter. Down six and with the ball in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Badgers’ quarterback Curt Phillips was picked off to end the threat.

Montee Ball became the first player to score a touchdown in three consecutive Rose Bowls, and had 100 yards on 24 carries.

Barry Alvarez coached for the Badgers after Bret Beilema took the head coaching job at Arkansas prior to the game.

