Jan. 1, 2000

Jan. 1, 2000

Brooks Bollinger Rose Bowl photo

Badgers quarterback Brooks Bollinger escapes pressure from Stanford's Austin Lee in the 2000 Rose Bowl. Bollinger ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to clinch the Badgers' 17-9 win.

Result: UW 17, Stanford 9

Recap: UW made history by becoming the first Big Ten team to win back-to-back Rose Bowls after it defeated the Cardinal.

Ron Dayne, the Heisman Trophy winner, and his Badgers came out of the gates slow, and trailed 9-3 at halftime. But Dayne kicked things off quickly in the second half with a 64-yard run to give UW life. Dayne scored later on the drive, and quarterback Brooks Bollinger punched in a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

UW’s defense, which held Stanford to minus-5 yards rushing, came up with a sack on a fourth down to end the Cardinal’s final drive.

Dayne won game MVP again after capping his UW career with 200 yards on 34 carries.

