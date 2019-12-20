You are the owner of this article.
Jan. 1, 1953

Jan. 1, 1953

Alan Ameche photo

Result: USC 7, UW 0

Recap: Alan Ameche’s lone appearance in the Rose Bowl didn’t go his way.

The Badgers, playing in their first bowl game in program history, battled the Trojans to a halftime tie, and looked poised to score after Ameche (photographed above) gained 54 yards on a run and got UW just outside the red zone. A fumble nixed that drive, and gave USC momentum to score on the ensuing possession.

UW got inside the USC 5-yard line the next possession, but was stopped on a fake field goal try. Both defenses tallied two interceptions, but the Badgers couldn’t find a score.

The Badgers gained 211 yards on the ground, led by Ameche’s 133.

