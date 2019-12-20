Jan. 1, 1963

Result: USC 42, UW 37

Recap: After falling behind 42-14 in the second half, UW mounted one of the best comeback efforts in Rose Bowl history.

UW quarterback Ron Vander Kelen led a pair of quick scoring drives to get back into the game, and then a bad punt snap by USC gave the Badgers the ball back late. Vander Kelen led the three-play scoring drive to draw within a score, but USC was able to hang on.

Vander Kelen passed for 401 yards and completed 33 of 48 passes; he also had three interceptions. His 401 yards were a program and Rose Bowl record at the time, and he was named the co-MVP of the game. Pat Richter hauled in 11 passes for 163 yards for UW.

Hal Bledsoe (101) and Willie Brown (108) each went over 100 yards receiving for USC.

