Jan. 1, 1999

Jan. 1, 1999

Dayne td again 1 2 99

Ron Dayne scored four touchdowns and ran for 246 yards, just one yard short of the Rose Bowl record, in a victory over UCLA in the 1999 Rose Bowl.

Result: UW 38, UCLA 31

Recap: After finishing in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title, the Badgers were heavy underdogs going into the 1999 Rose Bowl. But a dominant performance from Ron Dayne and the UW offensive line was enough to power UW to a win.

Dayne scored three times in the first half, including a 54-yard run late in the first quarter, to help the Badgers build a 24-21 lead at halftime. He scored again in the third quarter, this time from 22 yards out. Jamar Fletcher had a 46-yard interception return for a score off UCLA’s Cade McNown that scored the winning points.

Dayne finished with 246 yards, and was named the game’s MVP. Quarterback Mike Samuel had 154 yards passing and added 65 yards rushing for UW.

