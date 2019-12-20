You are the owner of this article.
Jan. 1, 2011

John Clay Rose Bowl photo

Wisconsin Badgers running back John Clay (32) scores a touchdown on a 1-yard run Jan. 1, 2011, against TCU in the first quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. 

Result: TCU 21, UW 19

Recap: The Badgers’ chance for a thrilling comeback in the last two minutes was dashed when TCU’s Tank Carder broke up a pass on a two-point conversion try.

UW had trouble moving the ball in the red zone despite having three dependable tailbacks in Montee Ball, John Clay and James White. Ball finished with 132 yards and a score, while Clay had 76 yards and a TD.

TCU’s Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for one in the first quarter, and led a third-quarter touchdown drive that proved to be the difference. Dalton threw for 219 yards.

