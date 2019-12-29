Jan. 9: LaFleur named 15th head coach of Packers

The Packers had a 135-85-2 record and won a Super Bowl under coach Mike McCarthy, but his 13-year run ended late in the 2018 season. His replacement was Matt LaFleur (above), a 39-year-old, cutting-edge offensive whiz who most recently was the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. LaFleur was charged with getting Rodgers — and the team — back on track after a 6-9-1 season.