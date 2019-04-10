Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points, newly named All-Star reserve Khris Middleton had 18 and the Bucks beat the Raptors 105-92, ending Toronto’s season-best home winning streak at 10 games.
“It’s big for us but we’ve got to stay humble, keep working hard, keep working on our game and keep moving forward,” Antetokounmpo said after the victory. “We know we’re going to be back here eventually.”
D.J. Wilson scored a career-high 16 points and Eric Bledsoe had 14 as Milwaukee clinched the season series with its third victory in four meetings with Toronto.
The victory ensured Milwaukee would have the best winning percentage in the East through Feb. 3, which meant Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer got to represent the conference at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“It’s a great honor,” Budenholzer said. “It says a lot about our team. The players are the ones who put the coaching staff in that position. I’m incredibly grateful to our entire roster.”
Milwaukee had not won the season series against Toronto since 2012-13.
“It was a great playoff atmosphere, a very good test for us,” Milwaukee center Brook Lopez said.
With the Bucks holding off the Raptors for the top seed in the East, if the teams advance far enough to meet in the playoffs, the matchup would come in the conference finals with a trip to the NBA Finals hanging in the balance.