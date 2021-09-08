Jan. 9 | Maryland

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
2020-21 season: Maryland finished 9-11 in the Big Ten and 17-14 overall last season. This earned it eighth place in the Big Ten standings. The Terrapins did receive an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament and even defeated then No. 7 Connecticut to advance to the second round, where they were knocked out by Alabama.
Series: Wisconsin and Maryland have played just 18 times. The Badgers hold an 11-7 edge after splitting last season’s games.
Heading into 2021-22: Maryland’s best player last season, Darryl Morsell, transferred to Marquette during the offseason, but coach Mark Turgeon rallied to build up the roster. The Terrapins gained Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell and Georgetown’s Qudus Wahab, who have the potential to combine for upwards of 30 points per game this season. Maryland also returns senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott, who were key players in the win over Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament.