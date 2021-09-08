Jan. 6 | Iowa

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin
2020-21 season: The Hawkeyes finished third in the Big Ten with a 22-9 overall record and a 14-6 conference mark. Iowa was knocked out in the semifinals by Illinois during the Big Ten tournament, but entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed. Their Big Dance journey ended in the second round via a 95-80 loss to Oregon.
Series: Iowa and Wisconsin stand at an 85-85 draw in their history after the Hawkweyes won all three games the pair played last season — two during the regular season and one in the Big Ten tournament.
Heading into 2021-22: Iowa has to overcome big roster losses this season. Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Luke Garza and Joe Wieskamp both got drafted into the NBA, while CJ Fredrick transferred to Kentucky. Jordan Bohannon returns for a sixth season alongside standout sophomore Keegan Murray. The pair were the third and fifth-leading scorers for the Hawkeyes a year ago, with 10.6 and 7.2 points per game.