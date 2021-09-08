Jan. 30 | Minnesota

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin
2020-21 season: Despite being ranked early in the season, Minnesota didn’t make it past Big Ten play. It finished 13th in the conference with a 6-14 record and was 14-15 overall.
Series: Minnesota holds a narrow 104-103 lead in the all-time series. However, the Badgers did defeat the then-ranked No. 21 Gophers 71-59 at the Kohl Center last season.
Heading into 2021-22: Coach Ben Johnson is in his first year at the helm. Ten players entered the transfer portal after former coach Richard Pitino was fired following last season, including leading scorer Marcus Carr. The Gophers have almost an entirely new roster and coaching staff heading into this season.