 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3 | Purdue
0 Comments

Jan. 3 | Purdue

  • 0
Wisconsin Purdue Basketball

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) drives on Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Where: Mackey Complex in Lafayette, Indiana

2020-21 season: The Boilermakers finished fourth in the Big Ten after going 13-6. They entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 4 seed, but their season ended with an overtime loss against North Texas in the first round.

Series: Last season Purdue defeated Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Indiana, 73-69. The win advanced their all-time series lead to 111-72.

Heading into 2021-22: Purdue returns four of its five starters from last season in Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic. Ivey played in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup this summer alongside Wisconsin’s sophomore guard Jonathan Davis. Ivey was the second-leading scorer — behind Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. — with an average of 12.3 points per game. His experience in Latvia, where Team USA captured the gold medal, plus strong end to his freshman year adds to an already impressive Purdue roster.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rihanna reportedly drops lawsuit against her father

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics