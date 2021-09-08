Jan. 3 | Purdue

Where: Mackey Complex in Lafayette, Indiana
2020-21 season: The Boilermakers finished fourth in the Big Ten after going 13-6. They entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 4 seed, but their season ended with an overtime loss against North Texas in the first round.
Series: Last season Purdue defeated Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Indiana, 73-69. The win advanced their all-time series lead to 111-72.
Heading into 2021-22: Purdue returns four of its five starters from last season in Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic. Ivey played in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup this summer alongside Wisconsin’s sophomore guard Jonathan Davis. Ivey was the second-leading scorer — behind Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. — with an average of 12.3 points per game. His experience in Latvia, where Team USA captured the gold medal, plus strong end to his freshman year adds to an already impressive Purdue roster.