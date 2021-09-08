Jan. 25 | Nebraska

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska
2020-21 season: The Cornhuskers finished in last place in the Big Ten after winning only three games against conference foes. Those wins were against Rutgers, Penn State and Minnesota. They did force then No. 6-ranked Illinois into overtime on Feb. 12.
Series: Wisconsin handed Nebraska two losses last season to widen their lead to 20-14 in the pair’s all-time series.
Heading into 2021-22: Coach Fred Hoiberg is on his third season leading the Cornhuskers and has arguably his most talented team yet. Five-star recruit Bryce McGowens joins his brother Trey McGowens on the roster. Trey was one of two players to average double digits in scoring for the team last season. Junior forward Lat Mayen will step into more of a focal role this season as well.