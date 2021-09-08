 Skip to main content
Jan. 21 | Michigan State
Jan. 21 | Michigan State

B10 Michigan St Maryland Basketball

Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots between Maryland forward Galin Smith (30) and guard Eric Ayala (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

2020-21 season: Michigan State finished 9-11 in Big Ten play and 15-13 overall, earning it a ninth-place finish in the conference. The Spartans just barely got into the NCAA tournament, but ended up losing in the First Four to eventual national runner-up UCLA.

Series: The Spartans hold a 83-66 all-time series lead over the Badgers. Last season, Wisconsin defeated Michigan State 85-76 on its home court.

Heading into 2021-22: The Spartans add in one of the top transfers in the country, Northeastern’s Tyson Walker. Five-star recruit Max Christie could also add a scoring boost. Returning senior forwards Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham aid with an veteran interior presence.

