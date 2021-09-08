Jan. 21 | Michigan State

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin
2020-21 season: Michigan State finished 9-11 in Big Ten play and 15-13 overall, earning it a ninth-place finish in the conference. The Spartans just barely got into the NCAA tournament, but ended up losing in the First Four to eventual national runner-up UCLA.
Series: The Spartans hold a 83-66 all-time series lead over the Badgers. Last season, Wisconsin defeated Michigan State 85-76 on its home court.
Heading into 2021-22: The Spartans add in one of the top transfers in the country, Northeastern’s Tyson Walker. Five-star recruit Max Christie could also add a scoring boost. Returning senior forwards Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham aid with an veteran interior presence.