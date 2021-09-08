Jan. 18 | Northwestern

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois
2020-21 season: Northwestern was one of only five Big Ten schools to not make the NCAA Tournament last season. The Wildcats finished 12th in the Big Ten with a 6-13 conference record. They finished 9-15 overall and lost to Minnesota in the first round of the conference tournament to end their season.
Series: Northwestern is one of the few Big Ten teams Wisconsin has an all-time series edge over, with 121 wins to the Wildcats’ 65. Last season, the Badgers swept the Wildcats both home and away by at least 16 points.
Heading into 2021-22: The Wildcats return key contributors in redshirt junior guard Chase Audige and junior guard Boo Buie. Last season’s second-leading scorer Miller Kopp transferred to Indiana after the season.