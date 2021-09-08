 Skip to main content
Jan. 18 | Northwestern
Jan. 18 | Northwestern

UW basketball primary cover image

UW's Tyler Wahl shoots against the defense of Northwestern forward Miller Kopp and guard Chase Audige during the first half Wednesday night at the Kohl Center. The forward finished with 14 points of 5-for-7 shooting. 

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

2020-21 season: Northwestern was one of only five Big Ten schools to not make the NCAA Tournament last season. The Wildcats finished 12th in the Big Ten with a 6-13 conference record. They finished 9-15 overall and lost to Minnesota in the first round of the conference tournament to end their season.

Series: Northwestern is one of the few Big Ten teams Wisconsin has an all-time series edge over, with 121 wins to the Wildcats’ 65. Last season, the Badgers swept the Wildcats both home and away by at least 16 points.

Heading into 2021-22: The Wildcats return key contributors in redshirt junior guard Chase Audige and junior guard Boo Buie. Last season’s second-leading scorer Miller Kopp transferred to Indiana after the season.

