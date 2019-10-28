James White - Patriots

Helping the Patriots reach the halfway point of the season with a perfect record, running back James White (above left) continued to make an impact in the receiving game as New England cruised to a 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
White caught four passes for 75 yards, including a season-long 59-yard reception.
While he only carried the ball twice for 4 yards on Sunday, it's been White's ability to be a reliable target for quarterback Tom Brady that's kept New England's offense humming along on the way to an 8-0 record.
In seven appearances this season, White has caught 42 of 52 passes thrown his way for 358 yards (8.5 per catch) with one touchdown. To contrast that, he's ran the ball 23 times for 66 yards (2.9 per carry) with no scores.