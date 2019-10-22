While the Patriots didn't get a monster performance out of running back James White on Sunday, his usual reliability was more than enough as New England cruised easily to a 33-0 win over the New York Jets on Monday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
White did what he does best, catching 7 of 8 balls thrown his way for a team-leading 59 yards, including a 22-yard reception from quarterback Tom Brady.
White also carried the ball 5 times but failed to net any yards on the ground as the defending Super Bowl champs improved to 7-0 to start the season.