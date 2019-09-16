New England running back James White carried the ball three times for 10 yards and caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown on Sunday as the Patriots blew out the Miami Dolphins, 43-0.
In the week leading up to the game, there was some question about White's availability with his wife expecting a child, but he made the trip to Miami and continues to play a key role in the Patriots offense.
In his sixth season with New England since being drafted in the fourth round in 2014, White has seven carries for 36 yards and eight receptions for 75 yards and one score through the first two games.