Patriots running back James White (above) provided his usual versatility as New England rolled past Washington 33-7 on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
White had six carries for 26 yards, while also catching six passes for 46 yards with a long of 21 yards.
Despite missing a game this season for the birth of his child, White has 63 yards on 14 carries and 22 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots have started 5-0.