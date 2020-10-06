James White – Patriots

It was a tough loss for his team, but James White, above left, was productive in the 26-10 defeat at Kansas City. White caught seven passes and recorded three carries, finishing with 59 total scrimmage yards. It was White’s first game back after suffering a personal tragedy — White’s parents were in a car accident last month that killed his father and had his mother in critical condition. White’s mother is still recovering from her injuries.
