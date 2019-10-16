As the Patriots continue their winning ways, New England running back James White continues to be a far greater threat catching the ball than rushing it.
The 6-year veteran failed to gain a yard on the ground Thursday night in the Patriots' 35-14 win over the New York Giants at home, but he did catch all nine passes thrown his way for 46 yards.
New England improved to 6-0 with the win, with White losing a yard on the ground but pushing his yards from scrimmage this season to 286. Of those 286 yards, 224 came on his 31 receptions, with White gaining 62 yards on 16 rushing attempts. That comes out to 78.3 percent of his yards coming on passes from future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.
This strategy is nothing new for White and the Patriots. Now six games into his sixth season with New England, the former Badger has gained 3,306 yards from scrimmage in his career, with 918 yards coming on the ground and 2,388 yards through the air. While slightly lower than this season's mark, that's still 72.2 percent.