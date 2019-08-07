Paul Coffman knew immediately that his fellow rookie was different. That James Lofton went on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career was no surprise to him.
“From day one, James was something special,” said Coffman, who came in with Lofton in 1978 and played eight seasons with him. “I think everybody knew that.”
A first-round pick (sixth overall) out of Stanford, where he majored in engineering and also ran track, Lofton’s impact on the Packers was immediate. He caught 46 passes for 818 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, earning the first of his eight Pro Bowl selections. But as fast and athletic as he was, it was his football IQ that was even more remarkable.
“He was unable to come to our minicamps because he was competing in track at Stanford, so when he came in before training camp, our coaches were on vacation, so I met with him to acquaint him with our system,” Starr, Lofton’s coach from 1978 through 1983, told the State Journal in 2003. “Although I had a feel for his intelligence, I began very basic with the playbook. But it dawned on me after one session that I could have just given him the playbook and tested him the next day on it, because he absorbed it that fast.”
Before being traded to the Los Angeles Raiders in 1987, Lofton caught 530 passes for 9,656 yards (a whopping 18.2-yard average) and 49 touchdowns. The Packers made the playoffs only once during his time in Green Bay, but he punched his ticket to Canton with a renaissance with the Buffalo Bills in their Super Bowl-contending years.
“First, his intelligence about the game was incredible. Then, to have the talent and speed to be a threat on every play, he was as versatile as anybody I’ve ever been around,” said ex-Packers linebacker Mike Douglass, Lofton’s longtime friend and teammate. “We’d come back to training camp, and Bart would have these different drills and contests where you could win TVs or trips or restaurant certificates. It was like this mini-Olympics they put us through. And James always excelled. He was just tremendous.”