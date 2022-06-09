 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JAMES DURAND

James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.

The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.

Durand has quick feet and good balance, which allow him to wall off defenders in pass blocks.

