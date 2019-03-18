I believe that now is the time for conservative values to return to Madison. I possess those.
Lower taxes and less government regulation on free enterprise.
I will:
1. Not accept or will donate any alder stipend to programs in the 17th District.
2. Reintroduce the early 1900's Wisconsin experiment of progressive politics to move Madison and Wisconsin towards respectful dialogue.
3. Support justice and liberty for all population groups.
4. Introduce changes to education that stress respect, responsibility and accountability.
5. Support family support in education at all levels to improve reading, writing, mathematics and communication skills.
6. Promote life skills so graduating high school seniors can be self-sufficient.
7. Reduce regulatory burden that adds unnecessary cost to business development.
8. Support improvements in community policing and community respect of law enforcement.
9. Have conversations about providing "free drugs" in controlled medical facilities under supervision to reduce illegal drug sales and consumption of pain killers.
10. Support solutions to improvement in low-income housing options.
11. Work to reduce corruption, and improve transparency and accountability.
I bring a dedication to Madison to improve the quality of elected leadership for the residents because I am an outsider without community baggage.
I have almost 35 years of municipal service either as a 22-year potable water plant operator in Highland Park, Illinois, and almost 30 years elected and appointed government service in these units of local government since July 1974.
Elected Republican Precinct Committeeman; Township Trustee; Drainage District Commissioner; Mosquito Abatement District Commissioner; Member Lake County Board; Member Lake County Forest Preserve District; Public Library District Trustee; Member Lake County Regional School Board.
Honorably Discharged US Navy Veteran with Vietnam Service.
I have experienced almost every aspect of governance that a City Council alder would experience.
It would be an honor to serve as the next 17th District alder to improve the quality of life for Madison residents, reduce taxes and and crime and provide meaningful jobs.