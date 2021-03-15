 Skip to main content
JAMARI SIBLEY | GEORGETOWN

Georgetown's Jamari Sibley

Sibley (above left), a 6-foot-8, 200-pound freshman who played high school ball at Glendale Nicolet and then Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, is averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound in 20 appearances for the Hoyas. No. 12 Georgetown opens the tournament 11:15 a.m. Saturday against No. 5 Colorado. 

