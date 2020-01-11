3. JAMAAL IS BAAAACK

While Aaron Jones may be the star of the Packers’ backfield with his first 1,000-yard season, 19 total touchdowns and 1,558 total yards from scrimmage, the value of an effective No. 2 option was on display during the Packers’ regular-season finale at Detroit, when Jamaal Williams (above) was inactive with a shoulder injury. Now healthy after a bye week to recuperate, Williams is raring to go in his first playoff game.
“I’m excited. You can’t see it in my face because I’m doing such a good job of concealing it,” Williams joked at midweek. “It’s just really about us being prepared, ready to go and staying focused. We had that week off to get mentally focused and get our bodies right. Now, it’s time to go.”
Consistent with LaFleur’s offensive approach to not have Rodgers carry the load alone, getting the running game revved up is surely part of the Packers’ game plan, especially against a Seattle defense that finished the regular season 22nd in the 32-team NFL against the run. The Packers can certainly control the clock and keep Wilson on the bench with an effective ground game, and while Jones will carry the load, LaFleur made it very clear that Williams will get plenty of work, too.
“I think it’s absolutely huge (to have Williams back),” LaFleur said. “He’s been such an important part to our offense all season long, not only running the football, but being in there in some of those passing situations. He’s a heck of a blocker, and we’re going to need him. And he’s going to get a lot of action this week.”
The Seahawks, meanwhile, will hope that Lynch, who less than a month ago was in the parking lot of Oakland Alameda County Coliseum pouring tequila shots before the Raiders’ final game, and Travis Homer can be productive in the run game. In his two games back, Lynch carried 12 times for 34 yards and a touchdown in the regular-season finale against San Francisco and six times for just 7 yards and a touchdown last week against the Eagles.
“I think the defenses did a decent job against him, but I think you saw just on the touchdown run what he’s capable of,” Pettine said of Beast Mode. “We don’t see him as a guy that’s not capable of doing what he’s done in the past. He’s certainly on our radar.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.