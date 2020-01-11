3. JAMAAL IS BAAAACK

While Aaron Jones may be the star of the Packers’ backfield with his first 1,000-yard season, 19 total touchdowns and 1,558 total yards from scrimmage, the value of an effective No. 2 option was on display during the Packers’ regular-season finale at Detroit, when Jamaal Williams (above) was inactive with a shoulder injury. Now healthy after a bye week to recuperate, Williams is raring to go in his first playoff game.

“I’m excited. You can’t see it in my face because I’m doing such a good job of concealing it,” Williams joked at midweek. “It’s just really about us being prepared, ready to go and staying focused. We had that week off to get mentally focused and get our bodies right. Now, it’s time to go.”

Consistent with LaFleur’s offensive approach to not have Rodgers carry the load alone, getting the running game revved up is surely part of the Packers’ game plan, especially against a Seattle defense that finished the regular season 22nd in the 32-team NFL against the run. The Packers can certainly control the clock and keep Wilson on the bench with an effective ground game, and while Jones will carry the load, LaFleur made it very clear that Williams will get plenty of work, too.

