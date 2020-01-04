Jalen Berger, a consensus four-star running back recruit, committed to the Badgers on Jan. 4, 2020, at the Army All-American Bowl.
Berger, a 6-foot, 205-pound back, chose UW out of a final five that included Rutgers, UCLA, Penn State and LSU. He brings an all-around skillset to the Badgers, as he showed his receiving ability often throughout his prep career.
Berger is the fifth four-star player in the class.
