Jake Chaney, a linebacker out of Lehigh Acres, Fla., committed to the Badgers in March 2020.

The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect is a three-star recruit according to 247sports and Rivals.

He was the District 7A player of the year last season after recording 100 tackles as a junior. Jake Chaney’s father, James, is his coach at Lehigh Senior High School and played at Florida State from 1988-1991.

Chaney was the third linebacker and ninth overall recruit in the 2021 class.

