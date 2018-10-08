Senior | 6-3, 210
Middleton
Age at start of season: 23.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points, plus-4 in 27 collegiate games.
Scouting report: Bunz was one of two defensemen in last season’s 10-player group who didn’t appear in a game. Because of the incoming talent and the players who established themselves last year, it’ll be even more of a challenge for him to crack the lineup in 2018-19. Bunz has been with the team longer than anyone on this year’s roster — he joined midway through the 2014-15 season but didn’t play until 2015-16.
Find Bunz on Twitter: @jake7bunz