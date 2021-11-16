 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaiden Dornaus, jr., G, Columbus
0 Comments

Jaiden Dornaus, jr., G, Columbus

  • 0
Jorey Buwlda, Jaiden Dornaus, Presley Buwalda

Columbus' Jaiden Dornaus (middle) attempts to stop Jorey Buwalda from getting to the basket for a fastbreak lay-up during the first half of Friday night's non-conference game at Randolph High School. Also pictured is Randolph's Presley Buwalda (22).

One of the top athletes returning for the Cardinals, according to Schweitzer. She qualified for the state meet in cross country as a freshman. “She’s probably our best all-around player,” Schweitzer said. “She can play a little bit inside and a little bit outside. She’s a very solid defender.” Dornaus averaged 7.8 points, two steals and 1.1 assists a game last season and led the team with 5.8 rebounds. “She plays hard all the time,” Schweitzer said of Dornaus, who is entering her third year on varsity.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Your football forecast for the coming days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics