Jaelyn White, sr., D, McFarland

Jaelyn White head shot photo

White 

The Rock Valley conference Player of the Year and a first team All-State choice, White had six goals and recorded four assists during McFarland’s undefeated season. The Spartans allowed just six goals over 16 games en route to the program's first state title. 

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

