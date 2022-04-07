Jaelyn White, sr., D, McFarland

The Rock Valley conference Player of the Year and a first team All-State choice, White had six goals and recorded four assists during McFarland’s undefeated season. The Spartans allowed just six goals over 16 games en route to the program's first state title.
Dan Larson
