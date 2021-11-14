 Skip to main content
Jaelyn Derlein, jr., G, DeForest
Jaelyn Derlein, jr., G, DeForest

DeForest vs Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam’s Matyson Wilke is guarded by DeForest’s Jaelyn Derlein in the second half. Badger North Conference girls basketball showdown between Beaver Dam and DeForest Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The junior earned State Journal all-area honorable mention last season after averaging 10.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. This followed a 2019-20 season in which she earned an all-conference honorable mention as a freshman. But it was a tale of two different seasons for the Norskies, who went 21-4 in Derlein's rookie campaign and 8-7 last year in a COVID-shortened season. 

