Jael Currie: As District 16, alder, I'll help create a sense of community for every resident

As a candidate for alder in District 16, I’d like to spend some time discussing my reasons for running and what I hope to accomplish both as a candidate, and as a member of the Common Council.
My decision to run was based upon what I feel is a moral and ethical call to service. I feel a sense of responsibility to respond to this call, especially during a time when communities across Madison are dealing with the hardships and uncertainty of a global pandemic. Being a lifelong Madisonian and east-sider, as well as someone who has power, privilege and accessible platforms, it is my duty to serve my community — to help with the lift required as we heal, build and lean into the work to ensure our work benefits all residents.
I am also a parent invested in ensuring our neighborhoods are equitable and safe for our most prized possessions — our children. Madison is a fast growing city and when our respective neighborhoods do well, we all do well.
This work cannot be accomplished alone and from the start of this campaign, I have had a collective goal of creating a sense of community and working to establish Madison as a place where every resident feels safe and heard and has opportunities to flourish. I feel humbled and blessed to have a team that reflects the rich diversity and perspectives of Madison and who understand the importance of representation when it comes to engaging in community building.
I aim to make involvement and leadership in local governmental systems and structures accessible and welcoming to all, as well as working to build and/or rebuild trust in systems that many have lost faith in. As a campaign, we are meeting people where they live and having conversations that will help to form unity among priorities and needs specific to District 16.
I am honored to have received notable endorsements from local leaders, representatives and organizations that share these same commitments.
As we look at the future of our city and respective communities, we will collectively be facing a unique opportunity and chance to determine how we build and create improvements in our neighborhoods. Should I be fortunate enough to become Alder for District 16, I look forward to continuing engagement, and actively listening to the concerns, hopes and needs of my community, as we proceed with kindness and empathy in order to thrive, cultivate, empower and inspire actual change.
My name is Jael (pronounced JL) Currie. I encourage you to reach out to me/my campaign at https://linktr.ee/currieforcitycouncil, a one stop shop for all things #MovingMadisonForward related; we’d love to hear from you!
I also want to remind you to vote via absentee and/or on April 6. If you need more information please visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.
Jael Currie is a candidate for Madison City Council District 16.