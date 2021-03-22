Jael Currie: As District 16, alder, I'll help create a sense of community for every resident

As a candidate for alder in District 16, I’d like to spend some time discussing my reasons for running and what I hope to accomplish both as a candidate, and as a member of the Common Council.

My decision to run was based upon what I feel is a moral and ethical call to service. I feel a sense of responsibility to respond to this call, especially during a time when communities across Madison are dealing with the hardships and uncertainty of a global pandemic. Being a lifelong Madisonian and east-sider, as well as someone who has power, privilege and accessible platforms, it is my duty to serve my community — to help with the lift required as we heal, build and lean into the work to ensure our work benefits all residents.

I am also a parent invested in ensuring our neighborhoods are equitable and safe for our most prized possessions — our children. Madison is a fast growing city and when our respective neighborhoods do well, we all do well.