 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jade

Jade

Hello! I'm Jade, named after my beautiful jade-colored eyes. I'm a teeny tiny girl just waiting to give you all... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics