Jacob Naber, sr., F, Janesville Parker
The 6-foot-7 senior is returning to a Parker team that saw some success last season, winning a Division 1 regional title. Naber finished with 13 points and almost nine rebounds per game for the Vikings. This season, with the two leading scorers having graduated in the spring, Naber will have more responsibility.

