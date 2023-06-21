On a Sunday evening, twinkling white lights and silver streamers illuminate the stage as two disco balls rotate at the top of the ceiling. A performer steps on stage and she’s instantly met with enthusiastic cheers from the audience of nearly 80 attendees. It’s almost impossible to take your eyes off of her as she twirls around the stage to the tune of “Singing in the Rain,” adorned in diamond jewelry and a multi-colored silk dress that balloons out at every turn. Her platinum blonde hair is neatly arranged in an updo, only adding to the sophisticated nature of her performance.

This performer’s name is Kayos Lynn Mirage, a Madison-based drag queen that has made quite a name for herself in recent years. Many of her Sunday evenings are spent performing FIVE Nightclub, a local LGBTQ+ friendly bar and performance space, as part of the venue’s drag city revue show. She currently holds the titles of Miss Gay Capital City Wisconsin and Miss Five Nightclub, and it’s not uncommon for her to perform three to four nights out of any given week.

Later in the night, following her Singing in the Rain performance, Kayos Lynn Mirage performs to the song “Women’s World” by Cher with a routine that is full of high kicks, twists and turns as she dances around the FIVE nightclub in a multicolored leotard, orange wig and white knee high boots, making sure to grab dollar bills from outstretched hands as she goes.

“It's a rush. It's a huge overwhelming sense of feeling like you’re a little mini rock star and people want to see you do this,” Mirage said.

Meet Jacob

Before there was Kayos Lynn Mirage, there was Jacob Lefeber. Outside of his part-time drag career, Lefeber, 30, works full-time as a financial assistant for Aquafix, a local water treatment company. His interest in drag started in college.

“I kind of have a sassy, crass mouth at times and one of my friends had said, ‘Oh you sound like this drag queen,’” he said. “I didn’t know anything about drag queens, so he pulled up a YouTube video of this one performer and I just kind of became a favorite of them.”

Shortly after his introduction to drag, Lefeber started spending hours watching drag performances on YouTube and following the popular reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race. He started driving frequently from Oshkosh to Madison to attend drag shows. After forming a bond with drag queen Karizma Mirage, Mirage offered to transform Lefeber into a drag queen for fun.

“It was like giving birth to this new identity and you almost get a refresh on everything,” he recalled. “So afterward, I was just like I want to learn how to do this.”

Transforming Into Kayos

In 2017, Lefeber officially started pursuing a career in drag, which proved to be no easy feat. There is so much that goes into drag, from perfecting one’s makeup routine to choreographing dance numbers and collecting costumes. While Lefeber said it took him close to two years to solidify his current 90-minute makeup routine, performing always came naturally to him.

“When I first met Jacob he was already a natural performer,” said local drag queen Bianca Lynn Breeze. “ So I knew at that moment first meeting him and from his first moment on stage that he was going to grow into something.”

In the early days of his career, Lefeber was mentored by his “drag mother,” Karizma Mirage, which led him to take on the last name Mirage. Kayos was inspired by his beloved chaotic energy and he later added the middle name Lynn, in honor of his drag mentor Bianca Lynn Breeze.

In 2018, shortly after starting drag, Kayos Lynn Mirage received the title of Miss Five Nightclub Newcomer. Recently, Kayos Lynn Mirage has become what she calls “booked and blessed,” as she frequently hosts and performs at local drag shows and competes in drag pageants in Wisconsin and beyond. She has become known for her entrancing stage presence and wit as a performer and a host.

“People often refer to my energy as chaos when I'm on stage and when I'm hosting. I've kind of been deemed as Madison's wild child. I definitely have a sharp tongue and a quick wit on the mic,” Lefeber said. “Kayos is very unpredictable, but also you won't forget her.”

Joshua Shaw has been a close friend of Lefeber’s since the start of his drag career. Since then, Shaw has watched as his friend has cultivated a career and name for himself out of something that started as a hobby.

“You can really tell when you watch her performances that this is something she's grown to love and it's a huge part of who she is,” Shaw said. “Everyone loves her because the personality and the energy and the showmanship that she has on stage is exactly who she is out of drag.”

‘We’re losing safe spaces’

Alongside getting to perform and connect with others, being onstage can often serve as a necessary escape for Lefeber.

“Those three to four minutes that you're performing on stage you forget about kind of all the difficult things going on, especially as queer people,” Lefeber said.

Over the past few months, Leferber said it’s been disappointing for him to witness the emergence of anti-drag legislation and rhetoric, as seen in Tennessee’s Adult Entertainment Act, which restricted public drag shows. In early June, a federal judge ruled that Tennessee's new law was unconstitutional, but the Adult Entertainment Act is just part of a string of similar anti-drag bills that have been proposed in mostly Republican-led legislatures around the country.

“I know that I can walk the streets of Madison and feel quite comfortable and safe. But when I see the news or I see social media and I see what's happening to other towns that aren't as fortunate to have that, it humbles me,” Lefeber said. “Why is this a conversation? It's a theatrical art and it's being treated like an addictive drug that kills you. I don't understand what's happening.”

For those in the LGBTQ+ community, drag shows at places like FIVE Nightclub, which opened in 1998, can serve as safe spaces that promote togetherness, especially amid such uncertainty. This month, for the first time ever, the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans, due to an “unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults.”

"With all the legislation that's out there, everybody just tends to become more aware," said David Eick, owner of FIVE Nightclub. "The biggest thing that's changed since all this has started is we do a public service announcement at the beginning of every show where we let the customers know in case of emergency where all the exits are."

Following the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs at a gay nightclub last November, FIVE also held an active shooter training with Madison Police Department in December. Over the past four months, Eick said he has noticed a rise in verbal phone threats made against the club that have been communicated to him and MPD.

"I haven't discussed it much, but I did put a notice on our drag page before pride month started that everybody should always be careful and aware of their surroundings no matter where they are," Eick said. "That was driven by phone calls."

Despite these challenges, Eick said that attendance wise, almost every drag show at FIVE Nightclub this summer has been packed, and he's noticed an encouraging rise in family members of performers that have been attending shows.

"We've been here 20 years and it was always rare to have a family member visit," Eick said. "A lot of the performers' parents now come and if anything, what's happening has helped cement or strengthen the community because people aren't as afraid to talk about it anymore."

‘I know who I am’

Currently, Lefeber is preparing for the Miss Gay Wisconsin USA pageant in November. If granted this title, Lefeber would advance to the national competition and his work as Kayos Lynn Mirage would be granted even more exposure and recognition.

After doing drag for the past five years, not only has Lefeber grown as a performer, but his experience in drag has gifted him a confidence in himself and his queerness that may not have been possible otherwise.

“Drag just helped me identify more who I am and what I want out of life. I have no problem now speaking about who I am,” he said. “I don't get that quiet tone people will get when they start talking about themselves. I don't shrivel away. I know who I am and I'm really proud of that.”