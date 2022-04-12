 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacob Baldwin, sr., and Nikko Vilwock, so., Sun Prairie

Nikko Vilwock and Jacob Baldwin

Sun Prairie’s Jacob Baldwin serves as doubles teammate Nikko Vilwock is ready at the net the return during a WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament on June 9, 2021, at Quann Park in Madison.

The upperclassman-underclassman tandem was undefeated (8-0) entering the state tournament and garnered the No. 14 seed in the field of 64, riding that seeding to the quarterfinals. They lost in the consolation round and didn't finish in the top six. It remains to be seen how the Cardinals align their doubles teams, though, junior Kyle Helmenstine also is back after coupling with then-senior Erik Spence in 2021 and making it to the round of 16. Vilwock enters the season as the ninth-ranked sophomore in the state, according to tennisrecruiting.net

