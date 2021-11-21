 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson Trudgeon, sr., G, Madison Edgewood
0 Comments

Jackson Trudgeon, sr., G, Madison Edgewood

  • 0
Jackson Trudgeon

Madison Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon goes for a layup against Beaver Dam's Alex Soto (right) during a non-conference game last season.

The Crusaders undergo plenty of turnover this season but have a number of athletic players to fill those holes. Chief among them is Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin football priority walk-on recruit who is coming off a stellar senior football season in which he was a two-way small school honorable mention all-state selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. The 6-1 guard averaged 4.4 points last year mostly coming off the bench.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Phil Hands draws Joe Biden as a turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics