Jackson Trudgeon, sr., DB/WR, Madison Edgewood
The 6-1, 178-pound Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on, was an all-around standout in fall 2020. He had 77 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions as a defensive back. He also had 37 receptions for 552 yards and eight touchdowns, 143 yards passing, 108 yards rushing and was a dangerous return specialist. He was rated as the No. 2 senior defensive back and 34th senior overall entering the season by WisSports.net.

