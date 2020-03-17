You are the owner of this article.
Jackson Acker, a running back from Verona, committed to the Badgers soon after receiving an offer in June 2019.

UW was Acker’s first scholarship offer after his sophomore season, but he used it as momentum for a strong junior campaign at Verona High School. He was a first-team running back on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team, rushing for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games.

Acker is a three-star recruit according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.

