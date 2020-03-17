Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Jackson Acker, a running back from Verona, committed to the Badgers soon after receiving an offer in June 2019.

UW was Acker’s first scholarship offer after his sophomore season, but he used it as momentum for a strong junior campaign at Verona High School. He was a first-team running back on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team, rushing for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games.