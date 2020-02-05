You are the owner of this article.
Neenah specialist Jack Van Dyke orally committed to the Badgers in July 2019, but signed his NLI in February. He’ll be a preferred walk-on for the Badgers

He’s the fourth-ranked kicker and 20th-ranked punter in the country, per Kohl’s. Van Dyke, who stands 6-foot-5, made all eight of his field goal attempts as a senior and averaged 36.3 yards per punt while being named the second-team all-state kicker by The Associated Press.

