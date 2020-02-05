Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Neenah specialist Jack Van Dyke orally committed to the Badgers in July 2019, but signed his NLI in February. He’ll be a preferred walk-on for the Badgers

He’s the fourth-ranked kicker and 20th-ranked punter in the country, per Kohl’s. Van Dyke, who stands 6-foot-5, made all eight of his field goal attempts as a senior and averaged 36.3 yards per punt while being named the second-team all-state kicker by The Associated Press.